Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) will post $2.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.59 million to $3.10 million. Evofem Biosciences posted sales of $170,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,523.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full-year sales of $7.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.70 million to $7.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $30.71 million, with estimates ranging from $14.84 million to $40.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.18). Evofem Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1,593.89% and a negative net margin of 4,011.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Evofem Biosciences from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Evofem Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

EVFM opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. Evofem Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $5.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $60.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of -0.16.

In other Evofem Biosciences news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier acquired 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $51,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 200,594 shares of company stock worth $76,070 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 29.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 23,603 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 29.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 30,114 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 441.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 37,855 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Evofem Biosciences by 17.5% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 311,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 46,467 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the second quarter worth $54,000. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

