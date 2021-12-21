Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.32

Shares of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.32 and traded as low as $1.76. Evogene shares last traded at $1.76, with a volume of 202,418 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on EVGN shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Evogene in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evogene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Evogene from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.80. The stock has a market cap of $45.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.29.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 40.83% and a negative net margin of 3,013.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Analysts forecast that Evogene Ltd. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Evogene by 164.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evogene during the third quarter worth $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Evogene during the second quarter worth $72,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Evogene by 40.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Evogene during the second quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Evogene Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of a computer-biological platform for improving the development processes of products in the field of life sciences. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Industrial Applications, and Human Health. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, agrochemical products, and agrobiological products to improve plant performance.

