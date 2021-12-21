Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.32

Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.32 and traded as low as $2.17. Evolving Systems shares last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 39,580 shares.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.32. The stock has a market cap of $27.21 million, a PE ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Evolving Systems alerts:

Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.97 million during the quarter. Evolving Systems had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 2.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Evolving Systems by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Evolving Systems by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 10,801 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Evolving Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Evolving Systems by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 150,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 62,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

About Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL)

Evolving Systems, Inc engages in the provision of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets. It offers mobile activation, provisioning, and number management. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Evolving Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolving Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.