Exeedme (XED) Price Down 3.1% Over Last 7 Days

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded up 9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Exeedme has a market capitalization of $25.77 million and approximately $496,825.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Exeedme has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One Exeedme coin can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000822 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00051439 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,978.40 or 0.08171761 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,752.77 or 1.00139733 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.21 or 0.00072328 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00047154 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Exeedme Profile

Exeedme was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

