extraDNA Price Hits $0.0004 (XDNA)

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 21st. One extraDNA coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. extraDNA has a total market capitalization of $386,692.00 and approximately $88,179.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, extraDNA has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get extraDNA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,282.47 or 0.98433812 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00047666 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.46 or 0.00274125 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004836 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.09 or 0.00395688 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.21 or 0.00143133 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00008940 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00008876 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001927 BTC.

About extraDNA

extraDNA (XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

extraDNA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy extraDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for extraDNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for extraDNA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.