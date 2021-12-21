F M Investments LLC Takes Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,000. Citigroup comprises about 2.0% of F M Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 433,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,663,000 after acquiring an additional 56,358 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 74,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 78,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $495,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup stock opened at $58.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.40 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.82.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on C shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.65.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.