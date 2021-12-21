FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 25.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems updated its FY22 guidance to $12.00-12.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FDS traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $468.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,878. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $450.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.11. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $294.21 and a fifty-two week high of $476.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.59, for a total value of $993,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 982 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $407,981.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,290 shares of company stock worth $6,030,904. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $301.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $389.00.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

