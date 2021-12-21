FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.00-12.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.705-1.720 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $470.97 on Tuesday. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $294.21 and a one year high of $476.77. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $450.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $391.11.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group raised FactSet Research Systems from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $303.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $418.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $301.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $389.00.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total transaction of $1,196,580.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.59, for a total value of $993,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,290 shares of company stock valued at $6,030,904 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

