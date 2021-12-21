FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Trading Down 3.8%

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)’s stock price dropped 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $451.36 and last traded at $453.04. Approximately 1,986 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 538,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $470.97.

FDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $301.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $389.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $450.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.11.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 43.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total value of $331,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.78, for a total transaction of $807,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,290 shares of company stock valued at $6,030,904 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 149.1% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth $354,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 7.2% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 3.3% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 22,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,725,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

