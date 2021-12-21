Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 96,120 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,282,963 shares.The stock last traded at $62.38 and had previously closed at $60.12.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FATE shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.06.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.29.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 359.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $385,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 19,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,216,833.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,960 shares of company stock valued at $8,627,784 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FATE. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,277,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,483,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $649,458,000 after buying an additional 928,556 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,571,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,396,000 after buying an additional 873,863 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,238,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,918,000 after buying an additional 624,500 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 363.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 792,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,742,000 after buying an additional 620,999 shares during the period. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

