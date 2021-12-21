Feathercoin (FTC) Trading 9.9% Lower Over Last Week

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Feathercoin has a market cap of $3.03 million and $3,037.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Feathercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Feathercoin has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000399 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 3,195.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Feathercoin

Feathercoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Feathercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

