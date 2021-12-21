Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Fidelity National Financial worth $6,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FNF. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 126.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 14.4% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $49.04 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.72 and a 52-week high of $52.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.01 and a 200-day moving average of $47.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.92%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FNF. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 15,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total transaction of $687,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

