Fifth Street Asset Management (OTCMKTS:FSAM) and GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Critical Comparison

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) and Fifth Street Asset Management (OTCMKTS:FSAM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

GCM Grosvenor pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Fifth Street Asset Management pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 992.9%. GCM Grosvenor pays out -74.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares GCM Grosvenor and Fifth Street Asset Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GCM Grosvenor 2.97% -154.79% 18.44% Fifth Street Asset Management N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.0% of GCM Grosvenor shares are owned by institutional investors. 77.3% of GCM Grosvenor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 85.4% of Fifth Street Asset Management shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

GCM Grosvenor has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fifth Street Asset Management has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for GCM Grosvenor and Fifth Street Asset Management, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GCM Grosvenor 0 1 3 0 2.75 Fifth Street Asset Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

GCM Grosvenor presently has a consensus target price of $13.33, suggesting a potential upside of 33.47%. Given GCM Grosvenor’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe GCM Grosvenor is more favorable than Fifth Street Asset Management.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GCM Grosvenor and Fifth Street Asset Management’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GCM Grosvenor $429.98 million 4.37 $4.05 million ($0.54) -18.50 Fifth Street Asset Management N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

GCM Grosvenor has higher revenue and earnings than Fifth Street Asset Management.

Summary

GCM Grosvenor beats Fifth Street Asset Management on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor, Inc. provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments. The company’s offerings include multi-manager portfolios as well as portfolios of direct investments and co-investments. GCM Grosvenor has offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. GCM Grosvenor was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Fifth Street Asset Management Company Profile

Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. is an asset management holding company. The firm provides asset management services through its subsidiaries. Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

