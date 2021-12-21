Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,245 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $4,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 159.1% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 348,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,331,000 after purchasing an additional 214,100 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.4% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,401,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,562,000 after purchasing an additional 527,563 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 195,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 163.2% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 20,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 402,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,381,000 after purchasing an additional 21,485 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $489,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $41.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $45.92. The firm has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.43.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.15%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.94.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

