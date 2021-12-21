Filecoin Hits Market Capitalization of $4.95 Billion (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Over the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $35.27 or 0.00072688 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecoin has a total market cap of $4.95 billion and $320.43 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00051560 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,986.36 or 0.08215076 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,536.54 or 1.00023870 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00046954 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $527.45 or 0.01086961 BTC.

About Filecoin

Filecoin launched on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 140,298,546 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

