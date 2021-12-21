Financial Analysis: Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) vs. California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR)

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) and California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

38.2% of Arcos Dorados shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.5% of California Beach Restaurants shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Arcos Dorados has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California Beach Restaurants has a beta of 7.9, suggesting that its share price is 690% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Arcos Dorados and California Beach Restaurants, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcos Dorados 0 3 1 0 2.25 California Beach Restaurants 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arcos Dorados presently has a consensus price target of $7.05, suggesting a potential upside of 34.80%. Given Arcos Dorados’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Arcos Dorados is more favorable than California Beach Restaurants.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arcos Dorados and California Beach Restaurants’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcos Dorados $1.98 billion 0.55 -$149.45 million $0.11 47.36 California Beach Restaurants N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

California Beach Restaurants has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arcos Dorados.

Profitability

This table compares Arcos Dorados and California Beach Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcos Dorados 0.95% 13.28% 1.07% California Beach Restaurants N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Arcos Dorados beats California Beach Restaurants on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD). The Caribbean Division geographical segment composes Aruba, Curacao, Colombia, French Guyana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix, and St. Thomas and Venezuela. The SLAD geographical segment comprises Argentina, Chile, Ecuador, Peru, and Uruguay. The NOLAD geographical segment consists Costa Rica, Mexico, and Panama. The company was founded on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

California Beach Restaurants Company Profile

California Beach Restaurants, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sea View Restaurants, Inc., engages in the ownership and operation of Gladstone's 4 Fish restaurant in Pacific Palisades, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.