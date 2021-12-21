Financial Analysis: Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) and Senior (OTC:SNIRF)

Senior (OTC:SNIRF) and Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Senior and Astronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senior $942.05 million 1.08 -$218.57 million N/A N/A Astronics $502.59 million 0.70 -$115.78 million ($1.53) -7.35

Astronics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Senior.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Senior and Astronics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senior 0 1 0 0 2.00 Astronics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Astronics has a consensus price target of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 73.33%. Given Astronics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Astronics is more favorable than Senior.

Volatility & Risk

Senior has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astronics has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Senior and Astronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senior N/A N/A N/A Astronics -10.63% -12.75% -5.42%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.9% of Astronics shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Astronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Astronics beats Senior on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Senior Company Profile

Senior Plc designs, manufactures and markets technology components and systems. The company operates its business through two divisions: Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers various products and systems for structures, fluid conveyance, and gas turbine engines, such as airframe and system components & assemblies, high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, sensors and assemblies, fabricated engine components, and fluid systems ducting & control. The Flexonics division manufactures flexible automotive components, and offers products for land vehicle emission control and industrial process control applications which include exhaust gas recycling coolers, fuel mixing & distribution systems, flexible couplings, engineered expansion joints, dampers & diverters, flexible hose assemblies & control bellows, and fuel cells & heat exchangers. Senior was founded by David Lycett Green on December 18, 1933 and is headquartered in Rickmansworth, the United Kingdom.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments. The Aerospace segment designs and manufactures products for the global aerospace industry. The Test Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures and maintains communications and weapons test systems and training and simulation devices for military applications. The firm’s products and solutions include Aircraft Data Systems, Aircraft Electrical Power Systems, Airfield Lighting, Custom Design & Manufacturing, Emergency Systems, Enhanced Vision Systems, IFC Antennas and Radome Systems, Inflight Entertainment System Hardware, Interiors & Structures, Lighting Systems, Seat Actuation Systems, Simulation & Training, Systems Certification, Test & Measurement and VIP IFEC & CMS Systems. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in East Aurora, NY.

