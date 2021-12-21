Financial Comparison: Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) & OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK)

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) and OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Popular has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OP Bancorp has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Popular and OP Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Popular 33.16% 15.29% 1.29% OP Bancorp 32.82% 15.69% 1.54%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.4% of Popular shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of OP Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Popular shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.5% of OP Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Popular and OP Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Popular 0 0 4 0 3.00 OP Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Popular currently has a consensus target price of $95.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.00%. Given Popular’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Popular is more favorable than OP Bancorp.

Dividends

Popular pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. OP Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Popular pays out 16.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. OP Bancorp pays out 26.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Popular has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and OP Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Popular and OP Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Popular $2.60 billion 2.33 $506.62 million $10.97 6.93 OP Bancorp $64.43 million 2.95 $13.13 million $1.54 8.14

Popular has higher revenue and earnings than OP Bancorp. Popular is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OP Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Popular beats OP Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Popular

Popular, Inc. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services. The Popular U.S. segment represents operations of the retail branch network in the U.S. mainland under the name of Popular. The company was founded on October 5, 1893 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities. The company was founded on June 10, 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

