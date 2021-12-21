Financial Contrast: Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) and Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL)

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) and Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Get Vicarious Surgical alerts:

Vicarious Surgical has a beta of -1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 287% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bionik Laboratories has a beta of -0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Vicarious Surgical and Bionik Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vicarious Surgical N/A N/A N/A Bionik Laboratories -759.08% -190.99% -49.03%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Vicarious Surgical and Bionik Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vicarious Surgical 0 0 4 0 3.00 Bionik Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vicarious Surgical presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.20%. Given Vicarious Surgical’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vicarious Surgical is more favorable than Bionik Laboratories.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vicarious Surgical and Bionik Laboratories’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vicarious Surgical N/A N/A -$9.46 million N/A N/A Bionik Laboratories $1.19 million 4.56 -$13.62 million ($2.25) -0.42

Vicarious Surgical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bionik Laboratories.

Summary

Vicarious Surgical beats Bionik Laboratories on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vicarious Surgical

Vicarious Surgical Inc. operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Bionik Laboratories

Bionik Laboratories Corp. engages in the provision of rehabilitation and mobility solutions to individuals with neurological disorders. Its products include InMotion ARM, InMotion HAND, and InMotion WRIST. The company was founded by Michal Prywata and Thiago Caires on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.