FintruX Network (FTX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $6,458.00

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 21st. One FintruX Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0114 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. FintruX Network has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $6,458.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00039049 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006731 BTC.

FintruX Network Coin Profile

FintruX Network is a coin. It launched on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars.

