FIO Protocol Price Up 6.6% Over Last Week (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 21st. One FIO Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000297 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $66.92 million and $5.63 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000161 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000413 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004187 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 798,876,774 coins and its circulating supply is 462,925,886 coins. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

