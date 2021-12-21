First Capital (FCAP) vs. Its Peers Head to Head Contrast

First Capital (NASDAQ: FCAP) is one of 118 publicly-traded companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare First Capital to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.2% of First Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of First Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

First Capital has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Capital’s rivals have a beta of 0.61, suggesting that their average stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Capital and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio First Capital $38.25 million $10.13 million 11.73 First Capital Competitors $814.41 million $82.32 million -10.87

First Capital’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than First Capital. First Capital is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

First Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. First Capital pays out 30.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.7% and pay out 26.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. First Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First Capital lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares First Capital and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Capital 29.38% 10.24% 1.07% First Capital Competitors 19.28% 8.27% 0.94%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for First Capital and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A First Capital Competitors 396 1675 1414 87 2.33

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 10.09%. Given First Capital’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

First Capital rivals beat First Capital on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate, commercial business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans. The company was founded on September 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Corydon, IN.

