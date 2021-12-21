First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,778 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,257 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of First Financial Bankshares worth $4,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 12.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,116,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,323,000 after buying an additional 691,683 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter valued at $22,996,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 12.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,249,000 after buying an additional 348,154 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,853,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $680,607,000 after buying an additional 194,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 80.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,666,000 after buying an additional 169,617 shares during the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FFIN shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $49.19 on Tuesday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $34.65 and a one year high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.89.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $137.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.97 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 37.27%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $2,029,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.22 per share, with a total value of $50,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,274 shares of company stock worth $115,113. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

