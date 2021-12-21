First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $732.12 Million

Analysts expect First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) to report $732.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for First Horizon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $727.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $736.40 million. First Horizon posted sales of $810.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full-year sales of $3.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Horizon.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.91 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

FHN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $15.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.79 and its 200 day moving average is $16.53. First Horizon has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $19.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

First Horizon declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Horizon (FHN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.