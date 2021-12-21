First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 67.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,475 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in First Horizon by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in First Horizon by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in First Horizon during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in First Horizon by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FHN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group downgraded First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Horizon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

FHN opened at $15.24 on Tuesday. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.79 and its 200-day moving average is $16.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.42.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.91 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

First Horizon announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

