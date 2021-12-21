First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) CIO Johannson L. Yap Sells 10,000 Shares

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $641,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

FR stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.67. The company had a trading volume of 887,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $65.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.37.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 51.46%. The company had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. First Industrial Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.48.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 717,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,342,000 after purchasing an additional 103,341 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 295,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,404,000 after purchasing an additional 178,658 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $679,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 389.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 34,633 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.