First Interstate Bank Acquires 324 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

First Interstate Bank increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,016 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,615 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $419,581,000 after purchasing an additional 51,760 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 753,898 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $279,734,000 after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 737,896 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $273,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 586,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $217,584,000 after purchasing an additional 336,392 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 461,930 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $221,264,000 after purchasing an additional 191,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of PANW opened at $529.59 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $311.56 and a 1-year high of $559.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $517.87 and a 200 day moving average of $451.26.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.00.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.91, for a total value of $5,770,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.57, for a total transaction of $719,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,375 shares of company stock valued at $30,707,429. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.