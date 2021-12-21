First Interstate Bank Buys 3,716 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 422,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,261,000 after purchasing an additional 59,611 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,692,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 165,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BMY. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Argus lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.80.

BMY stock opened at $61.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.81. The company has a market capitalization of $137.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is -81.67%.

In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,049,812.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

