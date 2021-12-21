First Interstate Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

First Interstate Bank raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,305 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on COST. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.30.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $548.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $514.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $459.16. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $566.55. The company has a market capitalization of $243.25 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.