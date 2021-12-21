First Interstate Bank Has $3.40 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

First Interstate Bank lifted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,492 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 7.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 101,027 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 37.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,352 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 0.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,193 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $14,676,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.64.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $245.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $216.34 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.40.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

