First Interstate Bank Has $5.17 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First Interstate Bank grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,550 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 260.6% during the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.93.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $146.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $266.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $142.04 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.61.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

