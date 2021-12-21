First Interstate Bank Has $5.88 Million Stock Holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

First Interstate Bank increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the period. First Interstate BancSystem accounts for approximately 0.6% of First Interstate Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. First Interstate Bank owned about 0.23% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $5,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $342,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $38.15 on Tuesday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.23 and a fifty-two week high of $51.24. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.69.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.95%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Riley purchased 2,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.39 per share, with a total value of $113,443.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,350 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $58,738.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,880 shares of company stock worth $155,358. Insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

