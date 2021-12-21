First Interstate Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First Interstate Bank lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,235 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in Comcast by 200.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 688.6% during the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 53.4% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Citigroup cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

CMCSA stock opened at $48.40 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $46.29 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.76. The firm has a market cap of $221.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.