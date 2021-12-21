First Interstate Bank Raises Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in Citigroup by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Citigroup by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.65.

C stock opened at $58.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.74 and a 200-day moving average of $69.33. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

