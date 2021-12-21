First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Trading Down 4.2%

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) shares traded down 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.93 and last traded at $15.01. 8,847 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 311,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen began coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.50 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Watch Restaurant Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.16.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $157.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.27 million. On average, research analysts forecast that First Watch Restaurant Group Inc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG)

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

