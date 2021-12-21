Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock Position Increased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,240 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $22,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $100.52 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.06 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.92. The company has a market cap of $66.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.25.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $6,010,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and sold 158,965 shares valued at $16,323,313. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

