Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294,186 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 73,492 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.56% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $14,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 566,001 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,924,000 after buying an additional 18,121 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $5,876,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 17.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,561 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $6,928,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,446 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $105,567,000 after buying an additional 180,077 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBC stock opened at $45.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $56.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.57.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.93 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 26.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

