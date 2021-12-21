Flamingo (FLM) Market Cap Tops $51.45 Million

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One Flamingo coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000704 BTC on popular exchanges. Flamingo has a market cap of $51.45 million and $11.43 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Flamingo has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00051216 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,980.80 or 0.08170418 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,680.21 or 0.99914004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.16 or 0.00072173 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00047227 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002638 BTC.

About Flamingo

Flamingo’s launch date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Buying and Selling Flamingo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

