FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director Howard Dvorkin Purchases 14,057 Shares

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director Howard Dvorkin bought 14,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $32,190.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Howard Dvorkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Howard Dvorkin bought 7,952 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.33 per share, for a total transaction of $18,528.16.

On Thursday, December 9th, Howard Dvorkin acquired 8,883 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $22,651.65.

On Friday, December 3rd, Howard Dvorkin bought 24,974 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $59,438.12.

On Friday, November 26th, Howard Dvorkin acquired 30,000 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $75,600.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Howard Dvorkin bought 15,606 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $38,390.76.

On Monday, November 22nd, Howard Dvorkin bought 4,163 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $10,407.50.

On Friday, November 19th, Howard Dvorkin purchased 104,000 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $250,640.00.

NASDAQ:FPAY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.36. The stock had a trading volume of 121,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,354. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.50 million, a P/E ratio of -117.50 and a beta of 1.16. FlexShopper, Inc. has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $3.95.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.94 million. FlexShopper had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FlexShopper, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in FlexShopper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of FlexShopper during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 22.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 17,061 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 108.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 24.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 86,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the period. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FlexShopper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper, In. operates as a holding and financial technology company, which enables consumers utilizing its e-commerce marketplace to shop for brand name electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own basis. Its products include cell phones, televisions, cameras and camcorders, video games, computers and laptops, furniture, smartwatches, matresses, Apple, and Tires.

