FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director Howard Dvorkin Purchases 7,952 Shares

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director Howard Dvorkin acquired 7,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.33 per share, for a total transaction of $18,528.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Howard Dvorkin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FlexShopper alerts:

On Monday, December 20th, Howard Dvorkin bought 14,057 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $32,190.53.

On Thursday, December 9th, Howard Dvorkin bought 8,883 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $22,651.65.

On Friday, December 3rd, Howard Dvorkin bought 24,974 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $59,438.12.

On Friday, November 26th, Howard Dvorkin bought 30,000 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.52 per share, for a total transaction of $75,600.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Howard Dvorkin bought 15,606 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $38,390.76.

On Monday, November 22nd, Howard Dvorkin bought 4,163 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $10,407.50.

On Friday, November 19th, Howard Dvorkin bought 104,000 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $250,640.00.

FPAY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.36. The stock had a trading volume of 121,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,354. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.71. FlexShopper, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The stock has a market cap of $50.50 million, a PE ratio of -118.00 and a beta of 1.16.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. FlexShopper had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $30.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts predict that FlexShopper, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FlexShopper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FlexShopper in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in FlexShopper by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in FlexShopper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FlexShopper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in FlexShopper by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 7,296 shares in the last quarter. 18.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, In. operates as a holding and financial technology company, which enables consumers utilizing its e-commerce marketplace to shop for brand name electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own basis. Its products include cell phones, televisions, cameras and camcorders, video games, computers and laptops, furniture, smartwatches, matresses, Apple, and Tires.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShopper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShopper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.