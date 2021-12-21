Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Floor & Decor worth $7,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 6,112.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 785,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,985,000 after acquiring an additional 772,467 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 317.3% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 710,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,068,000 after acquiring an additional 540,000 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,065,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,599,000 after acquiring an additional 480,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 27.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,047,000 after purchasing an additional 466,635 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,413,000 after purchasing an additional 466,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

FND opened at $120.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.28. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.20 and a 1 year high of $145.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 44.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.87.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $876.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.39 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 23.47%. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total value of $307,751.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 6,191 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $843,833.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,135 shares of company stock worth $3,116,814. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

