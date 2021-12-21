Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $28.15

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.15 and last traded at $28.85, with a volume of 1410476 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.04.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.27.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 3.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 5.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 151,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 22.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,421,000 after buying an additional 33,440 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the second quarter valued at $2,321,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 50.5% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 23,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 7,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

About Flowserve (NYSE:FLS)

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

