FNB Protocol (FNB) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded down 34.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One FNB Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FNB Protocol has a market capitalization of $63,878.04 and $110.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FNB Protocol has traded down 25.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005051 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00040013 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006690 BTC.

About FNB Protocol

FNB Protocol (CRYPTO:FNB) is a coin. Its launch date was November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,410,449,913 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

Buying and Selling FNB Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FNB Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FNB Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

