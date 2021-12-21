FNB Protocol (FNB) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $164.00

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 21st. One FNB Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FNB Protocol has a market cap of $101,206.21 and approximately $164.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FNB Protocol has traded up 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004720 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00039316 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006700 BTC.

FNB Protocol Coin Profile

FNB Protocol (CRYPTO:FNB) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,410,449,913 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

Buying and Selling FNB Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FNB Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FNB Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

