Formation Fi (FORM) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.44 Million

Formation Fi (CURRENCY:FORM) traded up 21.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 21st. Formation Fi has a market cap of $4.74 million and $2.44 million worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Formation Fi has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar. One Formation Fi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0594 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00051034 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,978.18 or 0.08167266 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,725.61 or 1.00034577 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00072409 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00047390 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Formation Fi Profile

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

