Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.48. Fossil Group shares last traded at $9.26, with a volume of 871,542 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Fossil Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.44. The company has a market cap of $482.87 million, a PE ratio of 308.67 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The accessories brand company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.84. Fossil Group had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 2.53%.

In related news, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $66,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Fossil Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Fossil Group by 411.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,340 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. blooom inc. purchased a new stake in Fossil Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Fossil Group by 150,422.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,547 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 13,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Fossil Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

