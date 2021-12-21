FOX Token (FOX) Market Capitalization Hits $9.81 Million

FOX Token (CURRENCY:FOX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 21st. FOX Token has a total market cap of $9.81 million and $1.29 million worth of FOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FOX Token has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One FOX Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00002616 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00051686 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,997.88 or 0.08207389 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,719.63 or 1.00018355 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00072867 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00047141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002654 BTC.

FOX Token Coin Profile

FOX Token’s total supply is 1,000,001,337 coins and its circulating supply is 11,736,282 coins. FOX Token’s official Twitter account is @ShapeShift_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FOX is the loyalty token and allows users to trade for free on the ShapeShift Platform. Users that verify their accounts earn 100 FOX tokens. Each token held in a platform wallet gives that user $10 of free trade volume, every 30 days. While trading is commission-free, standard network mining fees still apply to each trade. “

