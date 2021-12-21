Frax (FRAX) Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Frax has a total market capitalization of $1.52 billion and $30.66 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Frax has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Frax coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00051332 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,969.60 or 0.08165529 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,712.19 or 1.00201671 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00072124 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00047063 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,510,574,682 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

