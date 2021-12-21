Fuji Media (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) Shares Down 1.8%

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) traded down 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.87 and last traded at $4.87. 368 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.96.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.38.

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of television broadcasting services. It operates through the following segments: Media and Contents, Urban Development and Tourism, and Others. The Media and Contents segment deals with the production of broadcast programs, movies, animations, games, and events as well as the sale of video and music software.

