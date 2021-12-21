Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Trading Down 3.6%

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)’s stock price fell 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $101.19 and last traded at $101.19. 3,056 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 504,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.62.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $2.63. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 67.68%. The company had revenue of $227.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $51,559.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hanlin Gao sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $29,700.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,736 shares of company stock valued at $350,066. 31.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLGT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 18.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,057,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,976,000 after purchasing an additional 471,185 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 21.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,279,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,013,000 after buying an additional 228,044 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,148,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 97.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 332,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,645,000 after buying an additional 163,907 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 32.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,185,000 after buying an additional 150,062 shares during the period. 36.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

